Specs Leaked For Motorola Moto G54

By | 7 Aug 2023

Motorola’s Moto G54 has had specs leaked in a 360 degree video, that revealed four colours; Ballad Blue, Ambrosia, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space, among other specs such as battery capacity and display details.

This new device will be a slight update over the G53, with an apparent 6.5 inch display with Full HD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP main shooter, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Along with these will be a water repellent design, Android 13 and most software features that appear on an OS.

The RAM is expected to be 8GB, with 256GB storage, expandable to 1TB through a microSD slot.

More details should hopefully be revealed in the coming weeks.



