Barbie the movie has grossed over $1.5 Billion at the box office with analysts now tipping a host of new accessories from the owner of the brand Mattel, which local retailers especially variety stores such as Big W and Target are set to benefit from.

The pink-obsessed comedy, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by one woman, is raking in the money.

To build anticipation for “Barbie,” Warner Bros. Pictures and co-producer Mattel Films, a unit of the toymaker, embarked on an all-out marketing blitz. Mattel promoted the movie in retail stores where its toys are sold and entered into more than 160 consumer products partnerships with retailers.

As of Sunday night, the movie had grossed US$1.03 billion or A$1.72 billion overall in domestic and international markets.

“Barbie” became a cultural phenomenon through what analysts have described as a savvy mix of consumer marketing and a story that is resonating with audiences. Moviegoers—some decked out in fuchsia-coloured outfits—have packed theatres across the world in recent weeks to watch the film, which focuses on the Mattel doll and her search for meaning as she leaves a pink utopia.

The success of “Barbie,” alongside “Oppenheimer,” has been a rare bright spot for Australian cinema chains.

At the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Cremorne NSW on Saturday sessions for both movies were sold out with local restaurants also packed as a result of the movie’s success with consumers.

Only five other films have surpassed $1 billion in box-office sales since the start of the pandemic, according to Box Office Mojo.

Those include “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which crossed $1 billion in box-office receipts earlier this year, along with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

At this stage it’s not known when the movies will hit streaming services.

Gerwig, who co-wrote and directed “Barbie,” is now set to become one of the highest-grossing female directors in history.

She is known for her 2017 film, “Lady Bird,” and the reboot of “Little Women” in 2019.

“Barbie” is the first motion picture directed by one woman to cross the billion-dollar mark globally. The next highest-grossing film by a solo female director, “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, raked in $823.7 million worldwide, according to Comscore.

The results of the marketing efforts “made the movie hard to ignore,” said Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s CEO and chairman, on earnings call in late July. “This was about creating a cultural event.”