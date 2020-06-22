HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19

SAN FRANCISCO: The CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Antonio Neri has tested positive for coronavirus and is working from home.

On a message on LinkedIn, Neri said, “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19. The good news is, I feel much better already, and plan to proceed with business as usual while I quarantine from home.”

Neri’s confinement does not come at a good time for HPE, as it Q2 results revealed a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue.