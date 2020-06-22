HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19

HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19

By | 22 Jun 2020
, ,

SAN FRANCISCO: The CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Antonio Neri has tested positive for coronavirus and is working from home.

On a message on LinkedIn, Neri said, “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19. The good news is, I feel much better already, and plan to proceed with business as usual while I quarantine from home.”

Neri’s confinement does not come at a good time for HPE, as it Q2 results revealed a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue.

The company reported a net loss of $821 million in the quarter, prompting a cost-cutting exercise that will see Neri himself and his senior lieutenants taking a 25 percent base salary cut for the rest of the fiscal year.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Australian Distributor Dicker Data Thrives During COVID-19
Global TWS Earphone Shipments Surged 86% In Q1
Retail Trade Makes A Major Recovery, Up A Record 16.3%
ABS: Another Quarter Of A Million Lost Work In May
COVID-19 Drives 5.2% Growth In Oz PC Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials
Disney+ Latest News Video Streaming
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global Spending On IoT Forecast To Return To Double-Digit Growth In 2021
Latest News Networking Smart Home
/
June 22, 2020
/
Big Tech Safeguard Shake-Up: Protections To Be Rolled Back
Communication Content Industry
/
June 22, 2020
/
Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LONDON: British security authorities have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment. They’ve raised...
Read More