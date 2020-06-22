HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Disney+ > Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials

Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials

By | 22 Jun 2020
, ,

The popular streaming service Disney+ appears to have pulled its free trials in Australia and all its other markets.

Disney+ has not formally announced this removal. A Disney+ spokesperson told The Verge: “We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers, and promotions to grow Disney+. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Some have speculated that Disney may have pulled the free trial ahead of the original Broadway production ‘Hamilton’ being released on 3rd July.

In July Disney+ is also launching ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’, ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’, ‘Muppets Now’, and ‘The Mighty Ducks’.

Now, Australian viewers can only sign up for a minimum of a month (at $8.99) or for an annual subscription of $89.99 per year. Just a week ago new customers could sign up for a free seven-day trial.

In Australia, a Disney+ subscription allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously in 4K UHD.

As of end-March 2020, Disney+ had attracted 2 million viewers in Australia and over 50 million subscribers worldwide. The service is also available in the US, the UK, India, Germany, Italy, and Spain, among other markets.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Seven Rejects Oaktree Capital’s Offer To Buy Debt
Seven To Save $87 Million Under New Broadcast Deal With AFL
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers
Federal Court Cracks Down On Internet Piracy Web Sites
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19
Content Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global Spending On IoT Forecast To Return To Double-Digit Growth In 2021
Latest News Networking Smart Home
/
June 22, 2020
/
Big Tech Safeguard Shake-Up: Protections To Be Rolled Back
Communication Content Industry
/
June 22, 2020
/
Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LONDON: British security authorities have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment. They’ve raised...
Read More