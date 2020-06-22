Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
LONDON: British security authorities have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment. They’ve raised concerns about new US sanctions will disrupt the Chinese outfit‘s ability to maintain critical supplies.
Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since come under renewed pressure from Washington and some in his own party who say the company’s equipment is a security risk.
The US measures are aimed at restricting Huawei’s ability to source advanced microchips needed to produce i5G equipment and smartphones.