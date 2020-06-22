HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear

By | 22 Jun 2020
, , , , , , ,

LONDON: British security authorities have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment. They’ve raised concerns about new US sanctions will disrupt the Chinese outfit‘s ability to maintain critical supplies.

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since come under renewed pressure from Washington and some in his own party who say the company’s equipment is a security risk.

The US measures are aimed at restricting Huawei’s ability to source advanced microchips needed to produce i5G equipment and smartphones.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS:Australia Cyber Attacked, As Optus & TPG Cuddle Up To Chinese Government Linked Companies
Optus & TPG Partner Described As National Security Risk & They Are Still Installing Questionable Gear In Businesses
LEAKED: Samsung Galaxy Watch3 With Rotating Bezel
Global Smartwatch Shipments Surge 12% In Q1
Huawei Nobbled, No New Premium Smartphone This Year, Oppo Struggles To Take Their Spot
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19
Content Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials
Disney+ Latest News Video Streaming
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global Spending On IoT Forecast To Return To Double-Digit Growth In 2021
Latest News Networking Smart Home
/
June 22, 2020
/
Big Tech Safeguard Shake-Up: Protections To Be Rolled Back
Communication Content Industry
/
June 22, 2020
/
Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19
Content Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: The CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Antonio Neri has tested positive for coronavirus and is working from home....
Read More