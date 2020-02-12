HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Acquirement > HP To Announce First Quarter Earnings Before Responding To Xerox

HP To Announce First Quarter Earnings Before Responding To Xerox

By | 12 Feb 2020
, , , ,

HP has today announced that it will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the first fiscal quarter.

Around that time, once out of its quiet period, HP will also share additional information about its plan to drive sustainable long-term value for its shareholders, including through the execution of the company’s financial plan and the deployment of its strong balance sheet.

‘HP wants its shareholders to have full information on the Company’s earnings and the value inherent in the Company before responding to Xerox’s February 10 press release,’ the company said in a statement.

It comes after Xerox upped its bid to acquire HP yesterday, offering $24 a share and revealed it would launch a public takeover bid early March.

Last November, Xerox made an initial offer of $22 a share for the computer and printer maker. On Monday, Xerox revealed the latest offer isn’t tied to due-diligence conditions or financing.

The webcast regarding HP’s first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings will be available here.

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , ,
You may also like
Xerox Heats Up Bid To Acquire HP With Bigger Buy Price
Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy S20, Galaxy Buds+, Z Flip & A New Smart Home Device?
Beware Free Music: Kaspersky
‘Self Serving Tactic’ Xerox Nominates 11 To HP Board
Smartphone Sales To Rebound In 2020 Thanks To 5G
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square
Coronavirus Display Hardware
/
February 12, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Another GM Quits LG
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/
Apple AirPods Dominates Global Market For Wireless Earbuds
Brands Hardware Industry
/
February 12, 2020
/
REVIEW: Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W
Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A recent ACCC report shows that Australians are benefitting from faster average download speeds, with retail service providers (RSPs) now...
Read More