HP To Announce First Quarter Earnings Before Responding To Xerox

HP has today announced that it will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the first fiscal quarter.

Around that time, once out of its quiet period, HP will also share additional information about its plan to drive sustainable long-term value for its shareholders, including through the execution of the company’s financial plan and the deployment of its strong balance sheet.

‘HP wants its shareholders to have full information on the Company’s earnings and the value inherent in the Company before responding to Xerox’s February 10 press release,’ the company said in a statement.

It comes after Xerox upped its bid to acquire HP yesterday, offering $24 a share and revealed it would launch a public takeover bid early March.

Last November, Xerox made an initial offer of $22 a share for the computer and printer maker. On Monday, Xerox revealed the latest offer isn’t tied to due-diligence conditions or financing.

The webcast regarding HP’s first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings will be available here.