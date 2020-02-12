Miele Expands Generation 7000 Range With New Induction Cooktop

Premium domestic appliances manufacturer Miele has expanded its extensive Generation 7000 range with the introduction of its new full-surface induction cooktop to the Australian market.

The new induction cooktop will be available to purchase in February from Miele Experience Centres, select retailers and on shop.miele.com.au.

According to Miele, the award-winning induction cooktop represents never-before-seen freedom when it comes to cooking and available in widths of 80 and 90cm, and provides unobstructed flow with up to six pots and pans able to be positioned anywhere on the cooktop and moved effortlessly across the entire surface without any scraping or damage thanks to Miele’s SilentMove feature.

It comes with intuitive controls and accompanying heat zones that follow the movements of the pot or pan, with the induction heating rapidly using little electricity under the position they are placed. Miele’s SmatSelect power levels and times sit on the underside of the ceramic glass, creating an elegant and minimalist design that will suit any kitchen.

The induction cooktop is connectivity-enabled using Wi-Fi, allowing it to be operated alongside using the [email protected] app, which also provides users with access to more than 1,000 inspirational recipes that can be created using every Generation 7000 appliance.

Michele Laghezza, marketing director of Miele Australia and New Zealand, said the addition of the new induction cooktop to Miele’s Generation 7000 range will continue to create endless possibilities for Miele customers.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to add this induction cooktop to the extensive range of Generation 7000 appliances already available for Australians,” Laghezza continues.

“As with everything we do, Miele’s induction cooktops place the user experience first, providing an intuitive and free flowing design that adds a level of intelligence and effortlessness during the cooking process to make our customers lives easier.”

“By eliminating unnecessary cooking steps and interruptions, the design of the cooktops ensures Miele users are able to focus on their creativity and deliver perfect cooking results every time.”