HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > RODE Introduce Low-Cost Plug-And-Play Studio Mic

RODE Introduce Low-Cost Plug-And-Play Studio Mic

By | 12 Feb 2020
, , ,

Microphone specialist RODE has added a new low-cost, plug-and-play professional microphone to its lineup that provides a simplified solution to recording content on-the-go, and is designed for content creators, podcasters, streamers and business professionals.

According to RODE, its new NT-USB Mini is simple to use – plugging directly into the USB socket of a laptop or tablet – and compared to other professional studio microphones, comes at a much more affordable price of $149.

The RODE NT-USB Mini features a directional cardioid pickup pattern optimised to reduce room sound, smoother frequency response, an in-built pop filter, an integrated 360-degree swing mount with a detachable magnet stand, plus a studio-grade headphone amplifier.

It weighs 585g, is made of aluminium, measures 141.9 x 54.5 x 89.3mm, and comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable.

“Hard-wearing steel and reinforced nylon resin construction ensure the NT-USB Mini is ready to take on the rigours of recording anywhere and everywhere,” RODE said.

“It is made from the highest quality components in RODE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia.”

“It works seamlessly with any recording software or streaming app, and studio-quality 24-bit, 48KHz A/D conversion ensures extremely low distortion and very high dynamic range, delivering incredible audio every time.”

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Inspired By Professionals, New JBL CLUB Headphones Coming Soon
MSI Unveil Desktop Chassis For Content Creators
16-Inches Of Apple Macbook Pro Now On Sale
Alcatel Release Sub-$300 Smartphones For Xmas
ASTRO’s Modular PS4/PC Controller Lands In Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
Coronavirus Screening Robot Spotted At Times Square
Coronavirus Display Hardware
/
February 12, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Another GM Quits LG
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/
Apple AirPods Dominates Global Market For Wireless Earbuds
Brands Hardware Industry
/
February 12, 2020
/
REVIEW: Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W
Latest News
/
February 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Enjoying Faster Average Download Speeds, FTTN Still Underperforming
ACCC Broadband Broadband Services
/
February 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A recent ACCC report shows that Australians are benefitting from faster average download speeds, with retail service providers (RSPs) now...
Read More