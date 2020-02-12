RODE Introduce Low-Cost Plug-And-Play Studio Mic

Microphone specialist RODE has added a new low-cost, plug-and-play professional microphone to its lineup that provides a simplified solution to recording content on-the-go, and is designed for content creators, podcasters, streamers and business professionals.

According to RODE, its new NT-USB Mini is simple to use – plugging directly into the USB socket of a laptop or tablet – and compared to other professional studio microphones, comes at a much more affordable price of $149.

The RODE NT-USB Mini features a directional cardioid pickup pattern optimised to reduce room sound, smoother frequency response, an in-built pop filter, an integrated 360-degree swing mount with a detachable magnet stand, plus a studio-grade headphone amplifier.

It weighs 585g, is made of aluminium, measures 141.9 x 54.5 x 89.3mm, and comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable.

“Hard-wearing steel and reinforced nylon resin construction ensure the NT-USB Mini is ready to take on the rigours of recording anywhere and everywhere,” RODE said.

“It is made from the highest quality components in RODE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia.”

“It works seamlessly with any recording software or streaming app, and studio-quality 24-bit, 48KHz A/D conversion ensures extremely low distortion and very high dynamic range, delivering incredible audio every time.”