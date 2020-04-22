HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Home, Safe Home: Swann Security Camera Giveaway Starts Today

Home, Safe Home: Swann Security Camera Giveaway Starts Today

By | 22 Apr 2020
Swann, which is renowned for its home security devices, has launched its “Home, Safe Home” security giveaway. The initiative is seeking to give home security devices that are easy to install to individuals, families, small businesses and others organisations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From today, Swann is giving away Swann 1080p Spotlight Outdoor Cameras and Swann 1080p Alert Indoor Security Cameras everyday from today until 30th June 2020. Swann has not ruled out extending its Home, Safe Home giveaway.

To win one of these cameras, you’ll need to head to swann.com/homesafehome or visit Swann’s FacebookInstagram, or Twitter feeds and upload a message (50 words or less) or a short video about how the increased security would help you during the difficult COVID-19 crisis. To make sure your entry is seen, use the #SwannHomeSafeHome hashtag and remember to say we’re you’re from.

The Swann 1080p Alert Indoor Security Camera is equipped with heat, motion, sound and person sensing to alert you via the Swann app on your phone when there is a presence in your home. It also works well as a baby monitor or a means of keeping an eye on your pets when you’re away.

The Swann 1080p Spotlight Outdoor Camera offers the same functionality as the indoor camera, but it also has two LED spotlights that enable colour night vision.

 

“This pandemic has affected us all more than we could have ever imagined. We know that many in the community are worried about their personal safety, as well as security at their business premises,” said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann.

Swann is an Australian company that has been providing cost-effective security solutions for over 30 years, and now has offices all over the world.

