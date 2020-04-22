IFA 2020 To Go Ahead In “Innovative” New Format

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Apr 2020
, ,

Renowned Berlin-based consumer electronics trade show, IFA, is set to go ahead in a “innovative” new way despite economic and international travel restrictions posed by COVID19.

Announced on Twitter, IFA organisers informed delegates it was not cancelling the show, rather it would continue with “an innovative new concept.”

The news comes after the German government banned events with over 5,000 attendees until late October, conflicting with its usual September timetable.

Whilst no further information has been provided, commentators assume the trade show will utilise a LIVE stream, however, with many question the level of interactivity for media tours, and virtual ‘hands-on’ time with products.

IFA organisers admit that the German regulators who banned such large-scale events, are in fact helping exhibitors to start planning for a replacement to their in-person presence at the show.

The news comes as all tech companies seek to suspend or change their launch events, unveiling shows and more during the coronavirus pandemic, with many commentators suggesting some products may be held back until economically viable next year.

Apple is tipped to hold its WWDC 2020 event virtually, as has Microsoft with its Build 2020 show. Many others have completely cancelled their events, including Google’s I/O 2020.

 

