Smartphone Sales Forecast To Hit Record High 2025

Latest data forecasts global smartphone wholesale revenue to drop 21% year-on-year in 2020 amid coronavirus, before soaring to a ‘record high’ in 2025.

Strategy Analytics ‘Global Smartphone Revenues, ASP & Price-Tier Forecasts’ report forecasts wholesale smartphone revenue to jump 41% in the next five years, with a rebound from 2021.

More complex handsets (e.g. next-gen iPhones and 5G-devices) are tipped to raise average selling prices, before reaching a record high in global smartphone wholesale revenue in 2025.

This boom is tipped to stem from growing smartphone volume sales, plus higher average selling prices in more complex handset componentry.

The premium smartphone segment is forecast to generate around 70% value share in this time, with mid-tier devices remaining the largest volume band for the next five years.