HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Hitachi-Beko Merger Tipped After Appliance Deal Closed

Hitachi-Beko Merger Tipped After Appliance Deal Closed

By | 18 Dec 2020
,

Turkey’s leading appliance maker Arcelik have confirmed that they will acquire a 60% stake in Hitachi home appliances, a move that could see the local operation merged with Beko, an appliance business the Turkish business already owns.

Overnight Arcelik and Hitachi announced that they will A$393 million for the business which sells refrigerators to Harvey Norman and Bing Lee.

Currently 80% of Hitachi’s home appliances sales are in the domestic Japanese market.

Arcelik will also take over Hitachi factories in China and Thailand as well as 10 sales companies including Australia, with total revenue estimated at US $1 billion.

Some of the recent Hitachi products sold in Australia are manufactured in Thailand, the rest is manufactured in Japan.

“The picture is now complete in terms of Asia-Pacific, and we have good enough infrastructure from which to grow,” said Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu during an interview with Nikkei Asia after signing the share purchase agreement.

Due the need for regulatory approval where both companies have a presence, the joint venture may not be finalized until April 2021, after which the new company will unveil its five-year business plan, according to Bulgurlu.

Apart from its joint venture with Hitachi, Arcelik has been aggressively expanding into Asia. It has a joint venture with India’s Tata Group and has acquired companies in Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also opened a factory in Thailand.

“This will not only help us compete against our Chinese and Korean rivals, but will give Hitachi more global exposure via our existing sales and distribution channels,” Bulgurlu said. “It also gives Arcelik scale in the Asia-Pacific region behind the premium Hitachi brand.”

According to the CEO, the company is “looking for double-digit growth every year.” The joint venture will make additional investments into Hitachi’s existing factories in China and Thailand. New investments in other countries in East Asia may also be on the agenda, he said.

Bulgurlu emphasized how important it was to lead in Asian markets. “The global appliance market is projected to grow at 3.5%, whereas the market in Asia grows 6% to 7% annually.”

Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu is confident of Asia’s continued high growth in home appliances.

Arcelik is a subsidiary of Turkey’s largest conglomerate Koc Holding, with businesses ranging from automotive manufacturing to finance.

Bulgurlu said both Arcelik and Koc Holding are “very interested” in Hitachi’s proprietary Internet of Things platform, called Lumada, and expressed hope that beyond this joint venture “Koc Holding and Hitachi will find many other areas in which to cooperate.”

With 22 factories in eight countries, Arcelik posted 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in consolidated revenue last year, with around 45% of revenue coming from Europe, where Hitachi has latched onto Arcelik’s strong market share and its Beko brand.

Speculation is that the local Beko operation which is located on the Gold Coast and the Hitachi operation which is based in Sydney will be merged.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Beko Owner To Take Over Hitachi Appliances Business
Hitachi Delivers A Fridge That Actually Preserves Food & Helps Families Save On Spoilage
REVIEW: 50″ QLED Hitachi With Android TV OS Built In
Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre
Bing Lee Goes Live With Early Black Friday Deals
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
Apple Tipped To Release $260 AirPods 3 With H1 Chip In 2021
Apple Latest News
/
December 18, 2020
/
New Ad Fraud Scheme Targeting Streaming Television Swindles Millions
Latest News Video Streaming
/
December 18, 2020
/
Yamaha Launches Cracker Range Of Headphones
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
Notebook Sales Soar During November, Reaching Second Highest Level Ever
Latest News
/
December 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
Latest News Sound
/
December 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Cogworks, the Australian Meridian distributor, has announced Meridian Audio is now partnering with Sonos for seamless music streaming. This new...
Read More