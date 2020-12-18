HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Striking New Colours For Samsung Galaxy S21 Revealed

By | 18 Dec 2020

Samsung is set to introduce a new 5G chipset and new colours for their Galaxy S21 due to be announced on January 14, 2021 and some of the new colours are striking.

According to recent leaks the new colours could include an apricot, grey/black, white and violet model.

In other news surrounding the S21 Samsung is highly likely to adopt the latest edition of its in-house chipset, called Exynos 2100, for the highest-end model of the Galaxy S21 series.

Through a YouTube clip titled “Exynos: Thank You,” Samsung hinted at an imminent launch of its new chipset for mobile devices.

The clip provided explanations of the upcoming chipset, which highlighted adoption of 5G modem for seamless streaming and a neural processing unit for intelligent camera features.

Samsung has been collaborating with AMD to improve the chipset’s GPU capabilities since this year.

As for colours a new leak that surfaced overnight of what is supposed to be an official press render reveals the base Galaxy S21 will be Black, Pink, Violet, and Phantom White as seen in the photos below.

All of the colours save for the Violet variant have a matching camera housing. The Galaxy S21’s unique design is its frame which extends to form the camera housing, and unlike the other colours whose frames have the same or near matching colour as the back panel, the violet has a gold frame that stands out.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus look identical with their centered punch hole and triple rear cameras but they differ in size and the type of material used for the back panel. The former has a polycarbonate back said to be reinforced while the Galaxy S21 Plus is covered in glass.

Samsung will unveil both devices along with a third model called the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be the one with support for the S Pen stylus, at an event in January. The three phones will be available in Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon variants depending on the market.

At this stage it’s not known which chipset will be used in Australia.

 

 

Oh No! Samsung Is Having Another Crack At Trying To Breath Life Into Bixby
