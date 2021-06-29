If you received a text claiming to be from Harvey Norman offering you a free prize, don’t click on it.

Scamwatch, Australia’s top scam information agency, has issued a warning about the text-based phishing scam that landed in many inboxes over the past few days.

It purports to be an act of benevolence by Harvey Norman, which should have been the first warning.

“Scamwatch has received reports of a scam text message impersonating Harvey Norman, which ask[s] you to click on a link to claim a prize,” Scamwatch warns.

“Delete the message and do not click on the link.”

Good advice.