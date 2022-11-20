The Meghan and Harry Royal doco that was supposed to be the A$149M golden deal Netflix show that would boost subscriptions is turning into a nightmare for the US streaming Company.

In recent months millions have deserted Netflix with the US streaming Company punting on the doco to bring subscribers back to the fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell all doco, will reportedly be aired next month on Netflix, with Harry and Megan desperately trying to get scripts rewritten after they became worried about “their image” which several observers claim is already seriously damaged.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have demand rewrites of the script which is part of a multi-million deal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with the streaming giant last year before Prince Charles became King following the death of the Queen.

King Charles is believed to be “furious” about the doco.

According to an unnamed source who spoke to the US National Enquirer, the deal initially thought to be “ratings gold and salvation”.

The source said “Execs at Netflix went to bat for the Sussexes thinking it would be ratings gold and salvation for the network, but at this point the A$149 million investment is looking like a giant overpayment.

“Even monster ratings wouldn’t justify that ridiculous outlay — especially considering that Meghan and Harry have also brought a ton of negative publicity with them.

“They’re known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They’re causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes.”

The Daily Express in the UK reports that since Harry and Meghan stepped down from being senior members of the Royal Family and moved to the US, they have reportedly attempted to join the inner circles of Hollywood and strike friendships with big stars.

But the source suggested that the couple has failed in these attempts, and instead struggles to stay relevant due to their behaviour.

The source also commented on Netflix’s recent release of the fifth season of The Crown, and how it has impacted the Duke of Sussex.

They said: “Harry is clearly annoyed that he doesn’t have any control over how he’s portrayed on The Crown, but he knows better than to complain because he and Meghan want to keep their Netflix bosses happy.

“But it’s too late for that. They’re viewed far and wide as giant pains in the neck.

“When it does come time for them to part from Netflix, it’ll be a very polite case of don’t let the door smack you in the butt on your way out!”