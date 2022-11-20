HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oppo Linked Business Competing With Smartphone Carriers & Retailers

Oppo Linked Business Competing With Smartphone Carriers & Retailers

By | 20 Nov 2022

The businesses running Oppo, Realme and Vivo in Australia are also receiving revenues from a business called Konec Home and Konec Solutions that operates from the same offices as Oppo while competing with carriers that Oppo is selling their smartphones to.

Konec Home is a competitor to the likes of Vodafone, Boost and Optus as well as Harvey Norman who sell Optus plans, no press releases on the launch of this business were issed to mainstream tech media such as EFTM, Gadetguy or SmartHouse.

A visit to the Konec web site claims that their mobile business operates on Telstra’s 5G, 4G and 3G mobile network and offers a 5G coverage footprint reaching at least 75% of the Australian population.As of June 30th, 2022, Konec Solutions that was set up last year, generated $420,275 in revenue for a business called OPCA Holdings Pty Ltd that also claims revenues from the struggling Realme and appears to be a key part of the business that distributes Oppo mobile phones in Australia.

A 45GB Plan on the Konec home web site costs $60 for 45GB of data and $35 for $42GB you can also buy 25GB for $22 a month.

[Oppo R15]

Konec Mobile’s phone bundle is priced at $199 and includes the OPPO A57s and the Konec Mobile Essential SIM plan.

The business claims that with a $349 AUD retail price, the OPPO A57s is a big-battery, bright-screen phone with dual rear AI cameras, loud ultra-linear stereo speakers, and a stylish, shimmering Glow Design body. Pick it up as part of Konec Mobile’s phone bundle, and you’ll get $374 of value for $199 – a saving of $175 over buying the same phone and plan separately.

Management at OMC Electronics and OPCA Holdings who are the beneficiaries of the revenue generated by the Konec operation have not said why they felt there was a need to set up a business that competed with their customers for Oppo, Realme and Vivo smartphones in Australia.

On LinkedIn Kevin Cho lists himself as he Group CEO at OMC Electronics and the founder of Konec, however the financials for the business fails to list Cho with the directors of OPC Electronics listed as Yuchen Hou, Chao Duan, Yanfeng Zhao Yunzhi Lin and Thanh Dai M. Tran (Michael Tran) as he likes to be called.

Currently Konec plans and smartphones are being sold at Big W.

More to follow on this story.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
