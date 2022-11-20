Australia is to get a brand-new streaming service next year, currently called Project Mango the service delivered by News Corp owned Foxtel will be delivered by via a stunning new TV and a puck that you can take with you when you travel.

The other good news is that you will be able to get a massive menu of content from a multitude of streaming service by one simple to use interface.

The new service could change the streaming landscape with owners having the best of both worlds, a massive amount of live sport and the latest TV shows and movies according to observers.

ChannelNews has already seen the new TV complete with built in soundbar and it’s impressive, with the service yet to be named

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany warns that there will probably be a shakeout of the more than one dozen paid streamers on offer locally as Foxtel prepares to launch their new TV operating system next year.

The other good news is that you will only get one bill despite streaming content from a multitude of International providers.

The technology behind Project Magneto is based on the Sky Glass smart TV.

This TV and new operating system were refined in the UK before being launched in Australia.

content is delivered via an online cloud service and on-demand content will be instantly available.

There will be a ‘Most Recent’ rail at the top of the screen that will display all of your latest shows.

Another cool feature is Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to plug in Bluetooth enabled buds and headphones so you can pump up the volume without disturbing the rest of the house.

“There is growing cost pressure on consumers and on the streamers themselves, and we’re seeing that,” Mr Delany tod the Financial Review recently.

He spoke. “That’s what Project Magneto is about – putting the services all into one place, converging them for the convenience of consumers, making everything simple, but also allowing consumers to see what they’re paying for and finally giving them discounts on certain services that might be bundled.

Delany said the streaming market was still growing in Australia – but only for services that could get the mix of local and overseas content right.

“All of the overseas … players have all got very good experience [in streaming]. But I think this late in the game, people underestimate this market, and they think of this market as being Americanesque,” Mr Delany said.

“It’s true, Australians do enjoy American drama, but we are a small country. This is not a big market … being late in the game and having to break through with new brands in a market that’s already reasonably full of services is not easy. I think you can get to a million subscribers, and after that, it becomes more difficult.”

He said Australian viewers were parochial and wanted to watch local shows and sports, such as the AFL and the NRL. Foxtel has the pay TV rights to both sporting codes.