Sensor Tower has launched in Australia, offering its digital marketing data locally for the first time.

Sensor reveals that Australia is in the top ten mobile app markets by revenue, with total app spending in Australia increasing by 60 per cent over the past three years.

Revene per download has increased by 52 per cent over that period, with the Aussie app market worth close to A$3 billion annually.

Over the past year, however, Australians have downloaded government apps, which will come as no surprise to those forced to accept QR codes into their day-to-day lives.

“From our data, we can see that government-related apps have been the most downloaded in Australia over the past 12 months as they became the primary way for Aussies to navigate COVID-19,” Eugene du Plessis, regional director of Sensor Tower explains. “Social networking platforms and streaming services also remain firm favourites.”

Sensor Tower APAC managing director, Tom Cui, said: “Australia’s app market is one of the strongest in the world, with high device ownership rates, along with growth in double-digit download and spend each year. It was the logical next step in our Asia-Pacific growth plan.

“We’ve observed meaningful app growth by unicorn startups based in Australia, such as Canva. Casual gaming studios in Australia have also created top-charting titles year after year, and in the last 12 months we’ve even seen some Australian crypto companies break into the top 10 most downloaded crypto apps in the world.

“Until now, there has been a lack of transparency in Australian mobile insights, which is why we’re launching in Australia — to give brands the tools to optimise and prioritise their apps.”