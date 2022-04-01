HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Alienware Scores Gaming Table Deal With JB Hi Fi

Alienware Scores Gaming Table Deal With JB Hi Fi

By | 1 Apr 2022

As demand for gaming soars, Alienware has cut a deal with JB Hi Fi that will see gamers get access to a new instore gaming table that allows them to get a look and feel of what’s on offer from the Dell owned Company.

The tables are only available at 20 limited JB Hi Fi stores as listed below.

The new Alienware ecosystem on display include integrated light graphics, 3D Hologram, LED downlights and various other elements.

The brightly lit display works to exemplify Alienware’s boundary breaking visuals, while providing a unique consumer experience in store claims Alienware management.

The ecosystem features:

Alienware Aurora R13

Windows 11 | 12th Gen Intel Core Processor i5 12400F|16GB RAM |512GB SSD storage| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 graphics |Lunar LightThe Aurora R13 desktop delivers the ultimate gaming experience. Debuting the slick and curvaceous Legend 2.0 chassis design, the reorganised inner components offer better accessibility, airflow, and acoustics, as well as cleaner cable management. Includes 12 months Premium Warranty support.

RRP $3,699

Alienware 34 curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW) Alienware’s new 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor combines the impressive picture qualities of OLED with Quantum Dot technology. The result is a vibrant, life-like colour performances with consistent colour uniformity and wide colour coverage, incredible brightness and OLED reliability.

RRP $2,299

The Alienware ecosystem will be in-store by the end of March and will be displayed in the following JB Hi-Fi stores:

NSW
• JB Hi-Fi Castle Towers
• JB Hi-Fi Chatswood Chase
• JB Hi-Fi Macarthur Square
• JB Hi-Fi Macquarie
• JB Hi-Fi Moore Park
• JB Hi-Fi Westfield Chatswood
• JB Hi-Fi Westfield Kotara
• JB Hi-Fi Westfield Sydney City

VIC
• JB Hi-Fi Bourke Street
• JB Hi-Fi Frankston
• JB Hi-Fi Melbourne Central
• JB Hi-Fi Victoria Gardens
• JB Hi-Fi Waurn Ponds
• JB Hi-Fi Werribee Plaza

QLD
• JB Hi-Fi Carindale
• JB Hi-Fi Carseldine
• JB Hi-Fi Chermside
• JB Hi-Fi Coomera
• JB Hi-Fi Kedron
• JB Hi-Fi Loganholme
• JB Hi-Fi Ipswich
• JB Hi-Fi Robina

WA
• JB Hi-Fi Forrest Chase
• JB Hi-Fi Karrinyup
• JB Hi-Fi Midland Gate

TAS
• JB Hi-Fi Hobart


395103

