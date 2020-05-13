HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google’s Pixel 4a Tipped To Launch 5th June

By | 13 May 2020
A leak from Vodafone Germany has pointed to the new Google Pixel 4a being launched on the 5th of June, following Google’s hosting of the Android 11: Beta Show on the 3rd June. According to the German tech blog stadt-bremerhaven.de, Google has postponed the original 22nd May launch date for the Pixel 4a, due to the Google I/O developer conference being cancelled.

The virtual Android 11: Beta Launch Show promises to deliver news and updates to virtual attendees. This event is replacing the traditional Google I/O keynote presentation.

Anyone can register to join the free event here, though it is being held at 11am AEST.

According to Tom’s Guide, pricing for the new Pixel 4a will start around $399. Based off leaked designs and photos, the Pixel 4a is expected to be a lighter and cheaper version of the Pixel 4, with a 5.7-inch display.

The launch would follow widespread reports of black screen issues across the Pixel smartphone range. Yesterday there were viral stories on Reddit about the screen remaining black after overnight charging.

