Slack Performance: Out For Two Hours

The communication tool Slack, which is popular for office environments, was offline for two hours today. Users first noted general performance issues, such as message send failures and timeouts at around 9.50am AEST today.

By 10am AEST Slack confirmed that users were unable to connect to Slack, stating: “We are investigating and will provide an update shortly.”

Over the next two hours Slack gradually brought back functionality and at 12.14pm AEST they stated that customers should be able to connect to platform again.

Slack has increased its users substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of businesses have transitioned there operations online and remotely.

Between 1st February and 25th March Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, which is an 80% increase over the total of the full two preceding quarters. The global number of Slack messages sent per user per day also rose by 20% over this same period.

As of 31st January 2020 Slack had 110,000 paid customers, and in Q4 FY20 the company’s revenue totalled $181.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 49%. At this point in time Slack had 70 customers that spent over $1 million per annum.

In March Twitter confirmed that it had transitioned its 4,900-strong global workforce into an all-remote team using the Slack platform to communicate. Twitter’s Vice-President of People Jennifer Christie said at the time: “We decided to get a Slack channel going because we knew we’d have to work asynchronously to track developments across time zones.”