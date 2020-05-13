HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Debut Next-Gen EXTRA BASS Speakers With Lights

Sony Debut Next-Gen EXTRA BASS Speakers With Lights

By | 13 May 2020
Sony has taken on the likes of JBL with the expansion of its EXTRA BASS wireless speakers range, debuting three new models with a fresh design, punchy sound and lights.

The three models will range from A$199 to A$399, and will be available from June.

The new SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 are rugged wireless speakers that are rustproof, shockproof, waterproof and rust-resistant.

The SRS-XB23 features a compact, lightweight 2-way design which also allows it to display vertically or horizontally.

The speakers are recharged via USB-C, have a battery life of up to 24 hours, and can be wirelessly connected via Bluetooth or NFC.

With a new Party Connect feature, users can connect up to 100- compatible wireless speakers via Bluetooth and sync their music and lights for immersive dance.

Lights can be customised via the Fiestable companion app – automatically playing to the beat, or changed to suit someone’s mood. 

LIVE SOUND mode seeks to bring music to life with 3-dimensional sound, courtesy of side passive radiators which have been optimised across all three models to reproduce clear bass sound.

The new XB43 features a rectangular diaphragm, unlike the traditional circular design in conventional speaker units. The 2-way speaker system combines a woofer with a dedicated tweeter, pledging deep bass with strong vocal clarity.

Further information on Sony’s new wireless speakers and full product specifications is available on Sony’s website here.

