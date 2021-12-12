A decision by TCL to stay with the Android operating system in Australia, appears to have saved the big TV manufacturing Company from similar problems they are facing in the USA, after Best Buy moved to kick three TCL TV’s running the newer Google TV OS out of their stores, claiming that the Google OS which needs a lot of processing power was causing too many problems for the big US retailer.

TCL’s 5-Series and 6-Series Google TVs are no longer available at Best Buy with one insider claiming that there may be more to the decision than a problem with Google software.

According to ChannelNews sources Best Buy is set to range the new Amazon Fire TV and TCL was the scapegoat for the Company who is set to replace the TCL models with new TV models from Amazon. The retailer is also continuing to range TCL TV’s that run the Android TV OS.

In the USA and Canada Amazon is rolling out new features and functionality to its line-up of Fire TV streaming devices and the recently released Fire TV Omni and 4-Series televisions.

These TVs are tipped to launch next year in Australia.

The Google TV software debuted on the Chromecast and it appears to run well on that device.

Sony uses Google TV software on several of its televisions, and as ChannelNews and SmartHouse has been tipping for several years the future for TV’s is a top end processor that can handle streaming content coupled with a proven display screen.

TCL is claiming “We do not comment on the actions of our retail partners,” a TCL spokesperson responded.

“However, we can confirm that TCL Televisions featuring the Google TV OS remain available for sale around the world.”

“TCL is committed to delivering premium products with world-class experiences and the new product featuring Google TV is certainly no different. We are sorry to hear that some users are facing challenges with the stability of the user interface featured on TCL sets with Google TV. Our high-performance TVs are constantly evolving and recent software updates have allowed us to make significant progress, but we will continue to refine our products featuring Google TV. Patience is appreciated, as customers will see marked improvements in the weeks to come.” — TCL

If the problem can be fixed with a firmware or software update, we could see a resolution soon. “The TCL televisions with Google TV should update automatically,” TCL said, “but we provide links and instructions for folks to ensure they have the most recent software on our support page. We expect the TCL TV models with Google TV to be available again in the coming weeks.”

It will be interesting to see how the new Amazon TV’s do in Australia next year when they are launched.

On board the new Amazon TV is a Smart Home Dashboard that looks similar to what’s already available on the company’s Fire tablets and Echo Show smart displays.

The dashboard, offers quick access and on / off toggles for connected lights, plugs, and switches that are linked to your Alexa system.