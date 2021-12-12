HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy Note, Not Dead New Model Tipped

By | 12 Dec 2021

Just when we thought the Samsung Note was dead and gone news is emerging out of South Korea that Samsung is set to Launch a Note 22.

According to sources the popular top end Galaxy smartphone will make an appearance early in the new Year.

It appears that the big Galaxy phone manufacturer is about to do a complete about-face and revive the Galaxy Note line-up as soon as February 2021.

The new device with a new display and camera will emerge alongside the Galaxy S22 series replacing the top-end Galaxy S 22 Ultra.

In September, when the first Galaxy S22 Ultra renders appeared, there were reports about that phone being christened the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
