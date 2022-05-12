Google Takes On Apple With Pixel Watch
Google has announced its first ever branded smartwatch, and it is aiming straight at Apple’s 30 per cent market share.
The Google Pixel Watch boasts a circular screen, and a more classic ‘watch-esque’ design. It was developed by Fitbit, which Google acquired in January 2021, and integrates Fitbit’s health tracking features.
Like Apple’s offering, Google is hoping its Pixel Watch will take a major role in its ecosystem, integrating Google Maps usage, tap-and-pay features, and Google’s voice assistant on its Wear OS software. There will also be 4G connectivity – it’s a bit odd Google didn’t leap to 5G, but future version will no doubt feature this.
Most importantly, Google’s Pixel Watch won’t be compatible with Apple’s iPhones, a clear line in the sand.
Google’s Pixel Watch will be released in the third quarter of 2022, but the company didn’t provide pricing, other than to note it would be a “premium-priced” product.