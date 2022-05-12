HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Takes On Apple With Pixel Watch

By | 12 May 2022

Google has announced its first ever branded smartwatch, and it is aiming straight at Apple’s 30 per cent market share.

The Google Pixel Watch boasts a circular screen, and a more classic ‘watch-esque’ design. It was developed by Fitbit, which Google acquired in January 2021, and integrates Fitbit’s health tracking features.

Like Apple’s offering, Google is hoping its Pixel Watch will take a major role in its ecosystem, integrating Google Maps usage, tap-and-pay features, and Google’s voice assistant on its Wear OS software. There will also be 4G connectivity – it’s a bit odd Google didn’t leap to 5G, but future version will no doubt feature this.

Most importantly, Google’s Pixel Watch won’t be compatible with Apple’s iPhones, a clear line in the sand.

Google’s Pixel Watch will be released in the third quarter of 2022, but the company didn’t provide pricing, other than to note it would be a “premium-priced” product.



