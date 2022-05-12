HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI’s Mini 3 Pro Flies Into Australia

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro Flies Into Australia

By | 12 May 2022

DJI has added a slew of new features to its smallest, lightest drone, which is available now in Australia.

The Mini 3 Pro will retail for $1,119, which is quite a price bump from its predecessor’s launch price of $749. For that extra cash, you get a complete redesign, with the camera offering 4K video up to 60fps, a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, maximum aperture at f/1.7, and the ability to rotate 90 degrees.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features ‘Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing’, with forward, backward, and downward visual sensors, which work in concert with DJI’s Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems 4.0, which detects and avoids flight obstacles.

The ‘Focus Track’ feature is also impressive: keying in on a chosen subject and keeping it in the centre of the frame as the drone pilots towards it, giving a smooth, centred picture.

There’s also an optional remote control with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen, which will bump the total price to $1,299.

The standard battery gives 34 minutes flight, but the drone can be fitted with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which gives 47 minutes. The problem with this latter option is, it bumps the drone weight over 250 grams, which means it has a more restricted flight path under the Civil Aviation Safety Authority. Just so you know.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order for $1,119 with DJI’s RC-N1 controller, or for $1,299 with the fancier DJI RC.

Shipping starts on May 17.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
DJI Moves Into Audio With Clip-On Mic
Qantas Brushes Off 5G Concerns, Will Fly To US
Dronemaker DJI Added To US Blacklist
Is Samsung Planning Drone Delivery? New Service Rolled Out
DJI Launches New First-Person Drone
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EA Ditch The FIFA Series For EA Sports FC
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/
Westfield Owner Confirms Guidance As Mall Traffic Grows
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/
Apple Tipped To Adopt USB-C For iPhone 15
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/
Google’s Digital Wallet Can Store Car Keys And Cards
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/
Dicker Data Revenue Climbs More Than 50%
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EA Ditch The FIFA Series For EA Sports FC
Latest News
/
May 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Brought about by a disagreement over the licensing of the FIFA name, EA and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)...
Read More