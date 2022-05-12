DJI has added a slew of new features to its smallest, lightest drone, which is available now in Australia.

The Mini 3 Pro will retail for $1,119, which is quite a price bump from its predecessor’s launch price of $749. For that extra cash, you get a complete redesign, with the camera offering 4K video up to 60fps, a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, maximum aperture at f/1.7, and the ability to rotate 90 degrees.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features ‘Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing’, with forward, backward, and downward visual sensors, which work in concert with DJI’s Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems 4.0, which detects and avoids flight obstacles.

The ‘Focus Track’ feature is also impressive: keying in on a chosen subject and keeping it in the centre of the frame as the drone pilots towards it, giving a smooth, centred picture.

There’s also an optional remote control with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen, which will bump the total price to $1,299.

The standard battery gives 34 minutes flight, but the drone can be fitted with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which gives 47 minutes. The problem with this latter option is, it bumps the drone weight over 250 grams, which means it has a more restricted flight path under the Civil Aviation Safety Authority. Just so you know.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order for $1,119 with DJI’s RC-N1 controller, or for $1,299 with the fancier DJI RC.

Shipping starts on May 17.