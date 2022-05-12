HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Android 13 Focuses On Privacy, Bigger Screens

By | 12 May 2022

Google announced Android 13 at the I/O 2022 conference overnight, and the major focus is on security and privacy.

Android 13 will now require apps to ask for permission before sending notifications, and will automatically wipe clipboard history. A new Security and Privacy tab will show users how safe their device is, and who exactly has access to what.

On the visual front, Material You has added more customisation options, with more colours, themes, and integration with third-party apps themed icons feature.

Android has always struggled a bit when it comes to larger-screen device, a problem it has fixed for Android 13, with built-in drag and drop support, a flexible taskbar, and split-screen app pairing. In addition, Google will update over 20 of its apps to work better on a larger screen.

Elsewhere, Android 13 upgrades Google Pay to Google Wallet, basically mimicking Apple Wallet with its support for other licences, IDs, etc.

Android 13 will roll out on Pixels first, before coming to other developers. The Beta version will be released today



