Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack

Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack

By | 24 Nov 2021

Leaked images show the upcoming Pixel 6A phone from Google has shrunk from the recently released Pxel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s lost the headphone jack. So sorry to any remaining fans of hard-wired listening devices.

Reports say the screen on the Pixel 6A will dip from the Pixel 6’s 6.4″ down to 6.2″, while the handset itself will go from the Pixel 6’s 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm down to 152.2mm x 71.8mm x 8.7mm.

Otherwise it looks pretty much the same as the cameras that have had so many teething problems, including the rear camera strip with two cams and a flash that we’ve previously reported takes some getting used to for new users.

The upcoming handset also features the same two-tone look as its older brothers, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor and central hole-punch selfie camera.

There’s no word on a release date yet.

