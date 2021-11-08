Google who were banking on a trouble-free run for their all-new Pixel 6 smartphones, are now hosing down problems on several front with issues relating to fast charging, the display and the random calling of contacts listed on their new device plaguing the big search Company.

In the past Google has struggled to be taken seriously in the smartphone market due to hardware problems with previous devices, now questions are being raised about the fast-charging capability of their new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models.

Last week Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6 Pro has cracked the top 10 in the DxOMark rankings, it’s also outperformed the new Apple iPhone 13.

It also earned the moniker of being among the top 10 powerful phones due in part to its camera capabilities.

However, it now seems there are still some issues relating to the stated fast charging potential of the new product.

A recent test showed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 outperformed the Pixel 6 in charging speed and fingerprint recognition speed while a separate test revealed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s 30W charging capability may not be entirely correct.

According to smartphone site GizmoChina a wired charging test of the Google Pixel 6 confirmed the charging speed is slower than what was officially stated by Google.

The official Google Pixel 6 Support page claims that up to a 50% charge could be accomplished in 30 minutes, using the Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (which is sold separately).

However multiple tests with the official 30W USB-C Charger revealed that the maximum power that was obtained from the two Pixel 6 models was 22W, with an average of 13W over the full charging cycle.

The tests seem to be extensive, with some other high-power USB Power Delivery PPS plugs from Samsung, Anker, and Elecjet, all getting maximum power of 22W from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The results also show significantly higher average charging times for the Pixel 6 series compared with the Pixel 5, and also Samsung Galaxy S21.

While the Pixel 5 has a 4,080mAh battery, the Pixel 6 series comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Another problem that has emerged is that new owners of the device claim that the Pixel 6 random dials contacts even during the night.

A Reddit thread has detailed the bug with claims that the device was usually in the pocket or was left alone when called random contacts.

The culprit was initially thought to be Google Assistant, which had dialled random contacts by misinterpreting noise around the device.

Some users claimed that the smartphone dialled contacts when they were asleep at night.

Investigations found that Google Assistant wasn’t the culprit after tests in a quiet environment revealed the same problem.

phone was kept in a quiet environment.

Currently there’s no official information available regarding this bug but it’s expected that Google will fix it with a software upgrade.