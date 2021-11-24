HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%

BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%

By | 24 Nov 2021

The first signs that CE retailers are facing problems was revealed today with Harvey Norman reporting a 36% fall in profits and a 9.6% fall in revenue for the past quarter, which some claim begs the question why retailers are discounting products that are in short supply with Black Friday discounts.

Harvey Norman sales revenue crashed 9.6% for the period 1 July 2021 to 21 November 2021 when compared to aggregated Sales for the period 1 July 2020 to 21 November 2020.

Since the company released its trading update, shares have fallen 5.6 per cent, to a five-week low of $4.90.

Directors claimed that sales were affected by fluctuations in currency which saw a 2.9% depreciation in the Euro (€), a 1.7% depreciation in the Singaporean dollar ($SGD) and a 2.9% depreciation in the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) offset by a 2.7% appreciation in the New Zealand dollar ($NZD) and a 3.0% appreciation in the UK Pound (£GBP) over the same period.

The retailer delivered profits of $217.42 million compared to $337.11 million for the period 1 July 2020 to 31 October 2020, a decrease of approximately -35.5%.

The fall in sales which is being contributed to a lack of stock and a slowdown after lockdowns is now affecting Harvey Norman’s profitability with analysts tipping that the problems for CE and appliance retailers could get worse.
The latest fall in profits compares to $127.8m for the four months to October 2019.

In August, Harvey Norman reported a 75 per cent jump in annual net profit to $841.41m, thanks to a near 15 per cent rise in revenue to $9.72bn.

During the current period, two new franchised complexes were opened in Murwillumbah, New South Wales (opening delayed to September 2021 due to NSW lockdowns) and in Port Pirie, South Australia (opened 11 November 2021). There were no new company-operated store openings or closures in overseas regions.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall
Loewe TV Gets Back Into Audio, New Premium Range Revealed
Court Hears How Gerry Harvey Tried To Nobble A Terminally ill Woman
Harvey Norman Called Out For Questionable ‘Deal Saving’ Promotions
EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Kicked Out Of Harvey Norman Claim Insiders
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Apple Sues Israeli Surveillance Company NSO Group
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
PC Sales Drive Dell’s ‘Unprecedented’ Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
LG TVs Team With Troubled Peloton For Fitness App
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Prime Media Group has urged its shareholders to back the proposed $131.9 sale to Seven at its AGM this morning....
Read More