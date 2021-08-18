Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic will be the first smartwatches to provide both electrocardiogram readings and blood pressure monitoring in Australia.

The Samsung Health Monitor application will be available from Friday, September 10 and has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. In addition, the ECG monitor on these watches is now officially registered as a medical device with the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

The ECG monitor will allow users to take reading which will displaying their heart rhythm as either atrial fibrillation (AFib) or sinus rhythm.

“We know that Australians want access to the very best in health technology to not only allow them to keep track of their fitness goals, but critically, to be aware of their general health and wellbeing,” explains Mark Hodgson, Head of Content and Services, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“We believe our Galaxy Watch and Samsung Health Monitor App offer a comprehensive and importantly, an accessible solution to help millions of Australians to help them improve and maintain their general health and wellbeing.”

In the coming months, the Samsung Health Monitor app will also become available on the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2.