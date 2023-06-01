HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Google No Longer Supports The OG Chromecast

By | 1 Jun 2023

It has been ten years since the very first Chromecast was released by Google, and it was a tiny HDMI dongle allowing users to wirelessly stream audio and video to a TV, with a phone as the remote.

Google have recently, quietly ended their support for the OG Chromecast, meaning it will no longer see any feature or security updates.

It is not useless however. If you own one, it will do everything it did last week. Users will just begin to see performance issues as the streaming world keeps evolving, while the OG Chromecast can’t.

The Chromecast 2020, or Google Chromecast with Google TV is the first successor to all Chromecast models including, Chromecast Gen 2, Gen 3, and Chromecast Ultra.

Users can still cast content from a phone, tablet, or computer to the TV, but it comes with a remote control.

However, the new version is fully compatible with the latest audio and video formats, which include 4K resolution, HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+), and Dolby Atmos.

It does appear that the aging HDMI dongle may not have to be released like the Chromecast. A new TV purchased within the last few years would most likely include Chromecast, and owning a Google TV smart operating system (found on Sony, TCL and Hisense TVs), it can also Chromecast.

 



