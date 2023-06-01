It has been ten years since the very first Chromecast was released by Google, and it was a tiny HDMI dongle allowing users to wirelessly stream audio and video to a TV, with a phone as the remote.

Google have recently, quietly ended their support for the OG Chromecast, meaning it will no longer see any feature or security updates.

It is not useless however. If you own one, it will do everything it did last week. Users will just begin to see performance issues as the streaming world keeps evolving, while the OG Chromecast can’t.