Aussie Broadband Buys Uniti NBN Customer Base

By | 1 Jun 2023

Aussie Broadband has snapped up Uniti’s NBN customer base, over 15,000 users.

The deal was finalised yesterday, with the migration scheduled to take place between June 12 and July 15, and will impact Uniti, plus sub-brand FuzeNet, and Harbour ISP.

“Our teams are working closely together to ensure that the transition process is as seamless and stress-free as possible,” Uniti said in a statement this morning.

“We understand that change can be difficult, but both parties are committed to making this process as smooth as possible for our valued customers.”

Aussie Broadband confirmed it “will honour Uniti Group customers’ existing plans, including any time-limited discounts or promotions they might have on their account,” and will shortly reach out to impacting customers.



