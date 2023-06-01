HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Showcases 8K OLED TV That Folds Into Table

TCL Showcases 8K OLED TV That Folds Into Table

By | 1 Jun 2023

TCL has showcased a number of innovations in the OLED field, including a 65-inch inkjet-printed 8K OLED screen that can fold into a table.

The company displayed this technology at SID Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, and can be seen below in this brief video.

Aside from rolling into a table and being stored when not in use, the thin OLED film can also fold over the table, to be used as a horizontal OLED screen.

“The world’s first 65-inch 8K ink-jet printing flexible OLED display brings to the industry the largest flexible OLED foldable screen based on ink-jet printing technology to date with the highest resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate,” TCL boasts.

“The screen uses IGZO TFT backplane technology and ultra-high-precision ink-jet printing technology to present a smooth and intricate display of an astounding 33 million pixels per frame.

“Combining ultra-thin and high-strength flexible module materials, the product has a bending radius of less than R25mm and a bending life of up to 100,000 times.”

Considering TCL is yet to bring an OLED TV to market, there is no timeline for when this will become available to consumers – or what it might cost when it finally is available.



