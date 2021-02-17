HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google, Nine Strike $30m News Deal

Google, Nine Strike $30m News Deal

By | 17 Feb 2021
,

Nine Entertainment Co has followed Seven West Media in inking a $30 million deal with Google for news content, the outlet confirmed via its own masthead The Sydney Morning Herald.

A letter of intent outlines how the deal will cover content from across Nine’s portfolio of newspapers, television, radio and digital outlets, which includes The Australian Financial Review and the SMH, according to reports.

Nine acquired Fairfax for $1.6 billion in 2018, which was one of the biggest media shakeups the industry had seen in decades.

The commercial news agreement comes ahead of a parliamentary debate on the government’s News Media Bargaining Code, which would see tech giants like Google and Facebook forced to pay for links to Australian news content on Search and News Feed.

The five-year deal will see Nine content appear on Google services such as News Showcase (below) and Subscribe with Google, but contains no revenue-sharing deal for Nine content on YouTube.

 

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the digital platforms and when we have anything to announce we will do so to the ASX as is appropriate,” a spokesperson said.

Sources told the Herald that deals with ABC and The Guardian are also being negotiated, and letters of intent could be signed as early as today.

