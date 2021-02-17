Trillion-dollar tech giant Amazon has bought out Australian Shopify rival Selz, a fellow ecommerce company which helps businesses launch online stores.

The acquisition was quietly completed on January 15, however news of the deal was not publicised until today.

“We have signed an agreement to be acquired by Amazon and are looking forward to working with them as we continue to build easy-to-use tools for entrepreneurs,” Martin Rushe, Selz CEO and founder, said on a blog post.

An Amazon spokesperson also confirmed the acquisition, however the terms of the deal remain under wraps.

Selz is based in Sydney and provides tools for small-to-medium sized businesses to move their operations online.

The company employs less than 50 people and has been in operation since 2013.

In the blogpost, Rushe assured ‘nothing is changing’ for Selz customers following the Amazon acquisition.

The company does however seem to be in a trading halt, with its website stating: ‘Thank you for your interest in Selz, but we are not taking new sign-ups at this time’.

Amazon has reportedly had its eye on ecommerce rival, Canadian-headquartered Shopify, which is worth $1.5 billion dollars, for some time.

When Amazon operated a similar service named Amazon Webstore, Shopify was its main rival. The Amazon Webstore was shut in 2015.