Google Messages Introduces Animated Emoji
Google Messages is the default messaging app on Android, and is planning on introducing animated emoji to enhance communication.
In an attempt to add some liveliness to conversations, these animated emojis will complement the existing standard emojis, however, there will be some limitations to the usage.
The feature appears to be starting with a region-restricted rollout and won’t be available to all users at the moment.
The animation feature currently works when one single emoji is sent, with multiple emojis or a combination of text and emoji not triggering the animation.
However, despite this, there is still a large number of emojis available on keyboards which can be animated.
More details remain unknown, including the extent of compatibility and specific release plans, however it’s expected more information will be provided once the feature becomes available for all Google Messages users.
Recent updates have included a new badge for Rich Communication Service (RCS) chats, and expanded direct reply functionality,