Google Maps Offers To Alert Users To Covid-19 Travel Restriction

Google Maps Offers To Alert Users To Covid-19 Travel Restriction

By | 10 Jun 2020
SYDNEY: Australia is among the first countries to be included in a system from Google which adds features on its Maps service to alert users about Covid-19-related travel restrictions, helping them plan their trips better.

The app will allow users to gauge crowd status a train station or plan a certain bus route, according to Google.

The transit alerts would be rolled out in Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States, the company said in a blog post.

The new features would also include details on Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions.

Google has invested billions of dollars from its search ads business to digitally map the world, drawing 1 billion users on average every month to its free navigation app.

