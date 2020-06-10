HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lion Roars Following Cyberattack

By | 10 Jun 2020
SYDNEY: The Australian beverages giant Lion, which boasts brands such as Dairy Farmers, Pura and XXXX Gold beer, has been hit by a cyberattack that has disrupted manufacturing and knocked out its internal IT systems.

The food giant lost remote access on Tuesday morning as a result of the attack, which also impacted the processing of customer orders.

Lion employs approximately 7000 people across Australia, and its dairy-and-drinks business, which employs 2300 workers, is currently the subject of a $600 million takeover bid by Chinese dairy giant Mengniu, part-owned by Chinese state-owned food processor COFCO.

The Foreign Investment Review Board is assessing the bid after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission gave the offer the green light in February. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will have the final say over whether the sale goes ahead.

