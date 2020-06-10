Lion Roars Following Cyberattack

SYDNEY: The Australian beverages giant Lion, which boasts brands such as Dairy Farmers, Pura and XXXX Gold beer, has been hit by a cyberattack that has disrupted manufacturing and knocked out its internal IT systems.

The food giant lost remote access on Tuesday morning as a result of the attack, which also impacted the processing of customer orders.

Lion employs approximately 7000 people across Australia, and its dairy-and-drinks business, which employs 2300 workers, is currently the subject of a $600 million takeover bid by Chinese dairy giant Mengniu, part-owned by Chinese state-owned food processor COFCO.