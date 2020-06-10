Swann Release Wireless Security Cam with Free Facial ID & Cloud Storage

DIY home security system maker, Swann, has released its new 100% Wire-Free Security Camera (A$249.95) in Australia, featuring free facial recognition, free local and cloud storage, and 180-degree ultra-wide viewing.

The device is available from local retailers such as Harvey Norman, Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bunnings and Bing Lee.

The completely wireless device pledges easy set-up suitable for indoors and outdoors, alongside True Detect heat and motion sensing with infrared night vision to see in the dark 8m from the camera.

The camera offers 1080p images with an IP65 rating and robust weatherproof design for a variety of environmental factors.

“We are proud to announce the release of the new Wire-Free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of low cost of ownership and ease of use,” states Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann.

“With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera.”

Recognising an increase in home-bound workers amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the company highlight’s the device’s ability to interact with delivery drivers contact-free.

The device offers facial recognition (up to 10 people), which can also trigger recording and personalised push notifications.

The security cam is also protected by two-factor authentication plus 128-bit bank level encryption of video and data.

Included is free local and cloud storage, saved to a secure cloud (for seven days rolling) and local back-up (for two days rolling) – added storage is available via several paid subscription services.

The device coordinates with other Swann products to build a complete system, and is controllable via the Swann Security app.

Swann claims to be the only security brand to offer a complete line-up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions which are completely integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Full technical specifications are available on Swann’s website here.