HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Loses $1 Million Over Discrimination Case

Google Loses $1 Million Over Discrimination Case

By | 23 Oct 2023

Google will have to pay Ulku Rowe, a former female Cloud executive, $1.1 million after being found guilty of discrimination and denying her promotions in retribution for her complaints.

The jury ruled in Rowe’s favour in terms of both punitive damages, pain, and suffering and that she was treated “differently than other employees because of her gender.”

However, the jury felt the former executive did not prove that the tech titan violated New York law by giving better pay to less-experienced male counterparts.

According to Rowe, her experience at Google was “overshadowed by what I believe are unfair compensation and treatment due to my gender.”

Despite her qualifications and experience working at Google, she claimed she watched as a male who had not applied nor had the right background was given a Vice President role. Additionally, once she filed her lawsuit, she was denied another comparable promotion.

Regarding the outcome, Attorney Cara Greene of Outten & Golden asserted the “unanimous verdict not only validates Ms. Rowe’s allegations of mistreatment by Google,” but highlights that “discrimination and retaliation will not be tolerated in the workplace.”

In Google’s camp, spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said the company was “pleased” with the jury’s ruling that Rowe had been “paid and levelled fairly,” and that “she was not subsequently denied any promotions — with no violation of New York’s pay equity laws.”

Additionally, she said: “We disagree with the jury’s finding that Ms. Rowe was discriminated against on account of her gender or that she was retaliated against for raising concerns about her pay, level, and gender.

We prohibit retaliation in the workplace and publicly share our very clear policy. We take employee concerns seriously, and we thoroughly investigated Ms. Rowe’s concerns when she raised them and found there was no discrimination or retaliation.”

The outcome was also linked to the work of Google workers, because thousands of Googlers who walked out in 2018 and demanded reforms, Green said.

In 2018, roughly 20,000 Google employees and contractors staged a walk-out protest when a New York Times investigation discovered Android co-founder was sent off with $90 million even when leaving the company over sexual assault allegations.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Judge Sets Date For $1 Trillion Google Antitrust Lawsuit Hearing
Google & Apple Claim To Work As “One Company” In $12 Billion Deal, Antitrust Suit Reveals
Google Reaches Impressive One Billion Milestone
The End Of Google’s Reign? Antitrust Case Similar To 1998 Suit Which Hurt Microsoft
Google Abused Its Monopoly Over Search Engines, DOJ Says In Lawsuit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi Fi Taking Market Share Big Supermarkets Tipped To Deliver Growth
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
Android Google RAW Photos Automatically Backed Up
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
New Tech Enabling Games With Dolby Vision & HDR+10 Formats
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
Ninja Frypan In Hot Water, With Class Action Rolled Out Over Heat Claims
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
How Location Tracking Apps Are Helping Anxious Teens
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi Fi Taking Market Share Big Supermarkets Tipped To Deliver Growth
Latest News
/
October 23, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Analysts tracking retailers claim that the big food supermarkets are still on track to deliver growth despite the recent downturn...
Read More