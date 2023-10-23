Sonance launched a new line of architectural loudspeakers, the Sonance VX Series, and the James VXQ Series, at the CEDIA Expo 2023.

The new line is created and manufactured by Sonance, and both series have a lot of shared technology, but the James series features a new high-frequency section with new technical refinements that are claimed to enhance its quad tweeter array.

The new Sonance Waveguide Tweeter Design works as a “sinusoidal” waveguide, which is “a specially tuned technology” that is claimed to deliver “pristine audio quality with smooth, consistent dispersion and coverage.”

Sonance also designed a new core driver, which is their Next Gen transducer.

For the James VXQ series, their quad tweeter design is called the James Visual Experience with Quadratech, VXQ, which is differentiated from the original by its sophisticated modelling techniques employing machine learning to generate a Cymatic Diffuser that, in theory, should optimise the dispersion pattern for its new quad tweeter design.

By employing machine learning and simulation to fine-tune the cymatic diffuser for each driver size, Sonance said they can ensure smooth spreading and coverage of sound with consistent quality for each model.

The audio solutions company also employed its Constant Directivity Crossover (CDX) crossover design. It has also given consumers choices for the trim, with the models shipping with a new Micro Trim grille as the standard model option.

Sonance also focused on easy-installation and offers a one-step or two-step installation options.

The availability and price of these speakers in Australia have yet to be announced, but to get more information the new series, check out the Sonance website.