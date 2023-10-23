HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple May Release A 12.9″ iPad Air

Apple May Release A 12.9″ iPad Air

23 Oct 2023

For now, the entire line of iPad Air models released in 2023 have had 11-inch or smaller screens, but according to DigiTimes, Apple will soon launch a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air.

The publication claims that “Industry sources” said it will have an LCD as an alternative to a mini-LED panel.

Other rumours suggest that Apple is additionally manufacturing two iPad Air models named J537 and J538. The claims say that one model will be a 12.9-inch iPad Air, and the other being an 11-inch model.
These rumours have yet to be substantiated, but more details surrounding these versions should be released soon.



