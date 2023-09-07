New Google leaks have surfaced showing the Pixel 8 Pro in a new porcelain colour, and in a separate leak, a new source says Android 14 could be delayed but released on the same day as the Pixel product launch.

The information on the Pixel’s new look came in the form of a 360-degree render that was revealed by X (formerly Twitter) user Dylan Roussel, who seemed to have found a webpage on Google’s website that could be a ‘Pixel Simulator’ allowing for a comprehensive view at Google’s newest yet-to-be-released Pixel model with all the colour options and more.

The webpage may have been removed, but the leaker had already lifted the images (see above), which they say show that the new Pixel 8 Pro will have a SIM card tray, meaning users will likely be able to choose from a traditional SIM or eSIM. Additionally, the render appears to show rumoured body temperature sensor.

All of the rumours will be laid to rest if confirmed on October 4th when Google officially launches its new smartphone range beside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google will most likely reveal its second-gen Pixel Watch and maybe even new Pixel Buds or Pixelbook laptops, and more.

Additionally, Google has the imminent release of its Android 14 mobile operating system, but it’s been in the beta phase for several months and has not released as expected last month.

Most tech insiders thought it would be this month, but now a tipster, Mishaal Rahman, has said it would be October 4th, the same date as Google’s next hardware announcement.

This particular date is also expected to be when all the new products, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, are released together. This would be a unique situation because software and hardware are usually unveiled at separate times.

According to GSMArena.com, experts say the delay could likely be due to the Android 14 having glitches that must be addressed before its release.

We have less than a month to find out whether most of these rumours are confirmed when Google is set to release news and their new Pixel line on October 4th.