MSI has been forced to develop a fix after their PC’s struggled with dreaded Blue Screen of Death issues that saw users unable to boot up their MSI notebooks, some have had to wait a month to get a fix.

MSI is hoping that their latest fix does the trick, the problem it appears was a combination of Intel processors and MSI motherboards not being able to work smoothly together.

The problem emerged after a recent Windows Update, when users started to experience the issue and couldn’t boot up their PCs.

The issue emerged immediately after a new Windows KB5029351 Update had been released.

Users started getting blue screens with the error code “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR.” Afterward, the PC would attempt to restart, but the blue screen would just pop right back up and make it impossible to boot the computer.

MSI called in Microsoft engineers who to find the cause of the BSOD.

Tracking down the problem led them to Intel’s 13th-Gen processors, but only of the high-end i9 kind, such as the Core i9-13900K.

In addition, the problem only affected users who were running Windows 11 builds 22H2 (2221.2215) and 22H1 (22000.2360) or Windows 10 22H2 (19045.3393).

Also compounding the problems was that MSI was also sending out BIOS updates for its motherboards in preparation for Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake refresh.

This added to the issue with Intel’s hybrid architecture generating a BSOD loop.

Only users with an Intel 700 and 600 motherboards are facing this problem.

However, if you’re using one of MSI’s best motherboards and your model is not listed yet, you might need to wait for updates to be rolled out over the course of the month.

As a temporary workaround, you can always go back to an older version of Windows Update or use an older version of MSI’s BIOS to prevent the blue screens from happening.