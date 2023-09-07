Unveiled during IFA 2023 last week, Ecovacs have now announced the Australian launch of its new flagship, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI vacuum.

Featuring over 100 patents brought together for new levels of precision in robotic cleaning, this device is said to set a new standard in the robotic vacuum and mopping category.

The DEEBOT X2 OMNI is available for pre-order starting today through all supporting retailers, and will be on shelves in two weeks, September 21st. It has an RRP of A$2,499 and from September 21st, it will be available on shelves in Bing Lee, Godfreys, Harvey Noman, JB HiFi, Robot Specialist, The Good Guys, Amazon & ECOVACS Online.

Designed to work seamlessly throughout the house, this new machine has a Semi Solid State Lidar built into the body of the robot rather than sitting above it, enabling it to navigate a low height of 9.5cm and a width of 32cm.

A new 8,000pa engine delivers 60% more powerful suction than its predecessor, without an increase in noise.

As a new innovation from Ecovacs, it has new machine learning technology meaning it can independently select the best navigation strategy for more precise, flexible obstacle avoidance, improving responsiveness, and providing smoother movement, and is also equipped with new and improved 3D map technology.

The all-in-one OMNI station offers a fully automatic cleaning solution, can wash out the mopping pads in 55 degrees Celsius hot water, and dry them with hot air. The dust container is emptied automatically, clean water is refilled, and it has a self-cleaning function. All the user has to do is let the Deebot X2 Omni do the cleaning for them.

Users can also use YIKO 2.0 voice assistant, which combines optics and algorithms, achieving a faster response time and higher detection sensitivity.

