Google has made staff around the world very happy, after promising an additional cash bonus of A$2,230 to all its workers worldwide.

The bonus comes as the Omicron variant forced the company to push back its planned return-to-office date.

Staff wellness has been top of mind for CEO Sundar Pichai in recent times, after a leaked internal survey of Google staff saw it was on the decline. He gave a company-wide holiday in March, a further A$700 cash bonus, and upped all staffers’ vacation days.

Google staff were originally to return to the office on January 10, 2022, with that return now pushed back to an as-yet undecided date.