The Sony Technology Day has offered some exciting news, with an OLED microdisplay for virtual reality and the future for 3D audio tech on the PS5 – plus a robot arm and Earth-protecting satellites.

The OLED microdisplay headset provides 4K resolution with one eye and 8K with two eyes, so sorry if you’re a pirate. It was shown in a presentation titled “Share experiences with an overwhelming sense of reality: OLED Microdisplay and low latency head mount display”.

The unit delivers more than twice the number of pixels as a smartphone’s OLED display and claims to make them invisible, so your VR experience will be more immersive and realistic.

The company also talked about the PS5’s 3D audio tech and their mission to, “Refine our reproduction of soundscape and further develop our creative environment.”

This includes greater personalisation, and “adapting to the playback environment of individual users” to give the PS5 experience “greater depth”, which sounds like they will be providing individual sound profiles for players.

They then presented a robot arm that can adjust its grip strength depending on what it’s holding, plus they have a system of satellites to watch over our resources to help against climate change.