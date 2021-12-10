Most people know that the Italian Government is desperate to generate revenue but turning to tech Companies such as Amazon and Apple appear to be the new order of the day.

Amazon is up in arms after Italian authorities fined the big online store group $1.6B claiming that third parties operating on their platform were disadvantaged when it came to FBA (fulfilment By Amazon) services.

The Italy’s anti-trust regulator claimed the tech giant had abused its market dominance by promoting its own logistics services.

The Italians claimed companies had to use the FBA service to access key benefits such as selling products with Prime delivery with no extra cost to customers, and participation in Black Friday sales.

Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with the decision and would appeal.

The regulator ruled that Amazon put third-party sellers at a disadvantage by requiring use of its own service to access key benefits and events.

“Amazon has thus prevented third-party sellers from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA,” it said.

The BBC claimed that the regulator insisted that access to such functions is “crucial” for sellers to achieve success on Amazon’s Marketplace.

It also said it would impose corrective steps which will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

Amazon said in a statement that the fine was “unjustified and disproportionate”.

“We strongly disagree with the decision of the Italian Competition Authority, and we will appeal,” said the company.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline: Amazon is just one of those options.

“We constantly invest to support the growth of the 18,000 Italian SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] that sell on Amazon, and we provide multiple tools to our sellers, including those who manage shipments themselves.”

The company added that third-party sellers can use its Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) service, which gives them access to Prime benefits without having to use its own logistics services.

It marks the second fine against Amazon by Italian regulators in a matter of weeks after both it and Apple were fined $228m (£173m) for restricting Beats headphone sales, by limiting them to select retailers.

Both Apple and Amazon said they plan to appeal against the fines.