iPhone 14 Likely To Be Delayed

iPhone 14 Likely To Be Delayed

By | 26 May 2022

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 is likely to miss its expected September release, due to multiple supply chain issues.

Factories in Shanghai have been forced to slow their production rate, and in some cases to shut down operations for days at a time.

“It is challenging to make up for the lost time. Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development,” an Apple executive told Nikkei.

“If the development process can be sped up and proceed to the next level around the end of June or beginning of July, then it should still be possible to meet the mass production deadline of early September.

“But it really depends on whether the process can accelerate soon.”

Although Apple’s market power means it usually gets priorities over other clients, and therefore is able to avoid such delays, this isn’t unprecedented: the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini saw similar delays.



